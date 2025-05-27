Oettinger is scheduled to patrol the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Oilers in Game 4, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Oettinger has stumbled in back-to-back losses, conceding a total of nine goals on 49 shots (.816 save percentage). The Stars might be without Roope Hintz (lower body) again in Game 4, so Oettinger will need to be at his best to send the series back to Dallas tied at 2-2. Following a loss in his postseason career, Oettinger has an 18-7 record, but it will be another daunting task against an Edmonton squad generating 3.93 goals per game during the playoffs, the highest mark among the four teams left standing.