Oettinger will guard the home crease against Vegas in Game 4 on Thursday, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger stopped just two of five shots before being yanked in Dallas' 4-0 loss to Vegas on Tuesday. He's struggled in the Western Conference Finals, posting a 4.63 GAA and an .848 save percentage through three contests. With Dallas down 3-0 in the series, the Stars will look for him to bounce back Thursday as they attempt to avoid the sweep.