Oettinger was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll draw the home start against the Hurricanes, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 33-save effort in Sunday's 4-1 win over Detroit. The 26-year-old has been superb through seven outings in January, posting a 6-1-0 record, .932 save percentage and 1.83 GAA. Carolina ranks fifth in the NHL with 3.32 goals per game. The Hurricanes are on the second half of a back-to-back after defeating Chicago 4-3 in overtime Monday.