Oettinger is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Wednesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

The Oilers, who rank fourth offensively with 3.59 goals per game, are an unenviable assignment for any goaltender. Still, Oettinger couldn't be hotter going into the contest -- he's won his last five games while saving 113 of 120 shots (.942 save percentage). His recent strong play contrasts his otherwise disappointing numbers this campaign. Through 48 outings, the 25-year-old goaltender has a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage, though he's still received 30 wins thanks to strong goal support.