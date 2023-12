Oettinger is expected to guard the road goal against Florida on Thursday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger will attempt to rebound after allowing four goals on 23 shots in a 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday. He's 10-5-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 17 contests this campaign. The Panthers rank 20th this year with 3.00 goals per game.