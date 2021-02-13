Per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News, Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Saturday's home game versus Carolina.

Oettinger has played well recently, maintaining a 1.92 GAA and a .938 save percentage through his last two starts, but he's gone 0-0-2 over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to pick up his third win of the season in a home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's averaging 3.36 goals per game this campaign, 11th in the NHL.