Oettinger stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Both goals against Oettinger came with less than two minutes left in a period -- Jonathan Marchessault scored at 18:09 of the first and Noah Hanifin's game-winner was at 18:53 of the second. While it was an improvement from Game 1, it still wasn't good enough from Oettinger, who will now try to guide the Stars out of a 2-0 series deficit. Game 3 is Saturday in Vegas.