Oettinger allowed two goals on 34 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Oettinger's struggles beyond regulation time came to an end, as he navigated through overtime and stopped two of three shootout attempts to earn the win. He'd taken an overtime loss in his last three starts before the All-Star break. The 24-year-old is up to 22-7-7 with a 2.25 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 39 appearances. Oettinger should continue to see a majority of the action in goal for the Stars, with their next game being Wednesday versus the Wild.