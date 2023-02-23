Oettinger stopped 19 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Oettinger was spotted a 3-0 lead early in the second period, but the Blackhawks tied it before the second intermission. Max Domi then scored his second goal of the game on a 2-on-1 in the third, and the Stars couldn't bounce back. It's been a bit of a rough patch for Oettinger lately -- he's 2-1-5 over his last eight outings, though this was the first time he's allowed four goals since Jan. 18. He's now at 23-8-9 with a 2.24 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 43 contests overall. With Scott Wedgewood (undisclosed) banged up, Oettinger should be even more secure than usual with the No. 1 job in the Stars' crease.