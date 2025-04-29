Oettinger made 26 saves Monday in the Stars' 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Wyatt Johnston scored just nine seconds into the game, setting a new Dallas postseason record, and Oettinger made sure his squad wouldn't lose the lead the rest of the way. After a bumpy performance in Game 1, the 26-year-old netminder has allowed three goals or fewer in four straight starts, and he'll carry a 2.58 GAA and .914 save percentage this postseason into Game 6 on Thursday as the Stars look to advance to the second round.