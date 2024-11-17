Oettinger stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Oettinger didn't face a lot of pressure early on. He gave up a goal to Kirill Kaprizov in the third period but held the fort after that to preserve the lead. This was Oettinger's third win in a row, and he's allowed exactly one goal in three of his last five outings. The 25-year-old netminder is now 9-3-0 with a 2.27 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 12 games this season. The Stars' next two games are home matchups versus the Ducks on Monday and the Sharks on Wednesday -- given the quality of those opponents, it wouldn't be surprising for Casey DeSmith to draw a start for one of those contests, especially since Oettinger has played a season-high five games in a row.