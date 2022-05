Oettinger allowed two goals on 41 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

The cagey and defensive play in the series gave way to more offense in Game 3, but Oettinger still came up big when needed. He's allowed just three goals on 96 shots through three contests, winning each of the last two to give the Stars a 2-1 series lead. It's essentially a lock that the 23-year-old will tend the twine again in Monday's Game 4.