Oettinger will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with the Red Wings, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger has played well in the month of March, maintaining an impressive 1.97 GAA and .922 save percentage through six appearances. The 22-year-old rookie will attempt to secure his fifth win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Detroit team that's 6-7-3 at home this year.