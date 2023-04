Oettinger will guard the road goal Saturday against Colorado, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 16-save performance in Friday's 5-2 victory over Arizona. He has a 33-10-11 record this season with a 2.46 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 57 appearances. Oettinger has stopped 65 of 70 shots against Colorado in 2022-23 en route to a mark of 1-0-1. The Avalanche rank 14th in the league this campaign with 3.26 goals per game.