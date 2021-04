Oettinger will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Oettinger was fantastic in the weekend series against the Hurricanes, posting a .963 save percentage and a 1-1-0 record. He'll look to stay hot and possibly reclaim the No. 1 job moving forward. The Blackhawks are in a bit of a cold spell having lost four of the last five games while totaling just seven goals.