Oettinger will guard the home cage during Thursday's matchup with the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Oettinger hasn't played since April 6 versus the Blackhawks, when he surrendered three goals on 27 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. He'll try to snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Columbus club that's 7-12-2 on the road this year.