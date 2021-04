Oettinger will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Red Wings, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Blue Jackets while posting a highly impressive 1.00 GAA and .950 save percentage. The 22-year-old backstop will try to secure his ninth victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit team that's 6-14-3 on the road this year.