Oettinger will defend the road net Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 37-save performance in Sunday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia. He has a 6-2-0 record this season with a 1.80 GAA and a .938 save percentage. Oettinger has gone 1-2-1 in his career versus the Lightning, allowing 12 goals on 113 shots, in five appearances.