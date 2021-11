Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and will start Tuesday against visiting Edmonton, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

The 22-year-old has been brilliant in a pair of starts over the last week, turning aside 63 of 66 shots in wins over Detroit and St. Louis. The Oilers are a completely different animal, however, with their pair of superstars Connor McDavid (35 points) and Leon Draisaitl (32) currently sitting No. 1 and No. 2 in league scoring.