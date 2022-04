Oettinger will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Sharks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger was decent in his last start Sunday against the Blackhawks, stopping 36 of 40 shots en route to a 6-4 win. He'll try to pick up his 27th victory of the year in a home matchup with a San Jose squad that's 13-17-6 on the road this season.