Oettinger will start Monday's home matchup with Vancouver, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 41-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Vegas. He has a 24-8-9 record this season with a 2.23 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 44 appearances. The Canucks' 10th-ranked offense (3.32 goals per game) will be missing key contributor J.T. Miller (lower body) on Monday.