Oettinger will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

The Stars will roll out Oettinger for the second straight day instead of turning to Anton Khudobin. Oettinger allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to the Blue Jackets -- a team he has beaten twice already this year, including a 21-save shutout against last weekend.