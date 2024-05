Oettinger will get the starting nod for Game 6 in Vegas on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Oettinger has been dominant over the last three games, leading the Stars from a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 lead. Over that span, he's coughed up just six goals on 95 shots. Through five appearances this series, Oetinger has posted a .911 save percentage and a 2.31 GAA.