Oettinger will get the starting nod in Vegas on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Down 3-0 in the series, Oettinger has stepped up with his back against the wall. He's stopped a combined 64 of 68 shots over the last two games to avoid elimination, bringing his series save percentage to .896. The 24-year-old is starting to look like his usual self again, but he's struggled overall this postseason, posting a lackluster 2.89 GAA and .901 save percentage through 18 contests.