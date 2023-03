Oettinger will defend the road net Saturday versus the Flames, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger made 26 saves on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton. He has a 29-10-10 record this season with a 2.41 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 52 appearances. Oettinger stopped 32 shots in a 5-4 loss to Calgary on March 6. The Flames rank 19th in the league this campaign with 3.10 goals per game.