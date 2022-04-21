Oettinger will guard the road cage during Thursday's matchup with the Flames, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger struggled in his last appearance Monday against the Canucks, surrendering four goals on just 19 shots before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood in the second period of the eventual 6-2 loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and return to the win column in a road matchup with a Calgary team that's averaging 3.72 goals per game at home this season, sixth in the NHL.