Oettinger will defend the road net against the Avalanche on Saturday in Game 4, according to Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports.

Oettinger has won his last two outings, stopping 61 of 65 shots. He has a 2-1 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .910 save percentage through three starts this postseason. Colorado sits fifth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 30.0 shots per game.