Oettinger will defend the road net against Detroit on Monday, Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside reports.

Oettinger has won his past two starts, including a 19-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 shootout victory over Vegas. He has a 35-11-11 record this season with a 2.42 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 60 appearances. Detroit is tied for 21st in the league this campaign with 2.97 goals per game.