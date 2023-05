Oettinger will guard the road goal in Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Kraken, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Oettinger will look to bounce back after he was pulled in Game 3. He stopped just 12 of 17 shots in that contest, but he was perfect in the first period before unraveling in the second. The 24-year-old hasn't lost consecutive games since February, so there's reason to be optimistic in his ability to bounce back.