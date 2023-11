Oettinger will defend the road net Sunday versus Minnesota, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 27-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over Columbus. In nine games this season, he has a 6-2-1 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .933 save percentage. The Minnesota native has posted a mark of 4-0-1, stopping 155 of 169 shots, in seven career contests against the Wild.