Oettinger will get the road start Saturday against the Canadiens, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger is currently riding a four-game winning streak, posting a .909 save percentage and 2.20 GAA in that span. Overall, the 26-year-old netminder is 20-9-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .908 save percentage this season.