Oettinger will defend the road net Saturday versus Montreal, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has stopped 119 of 131 shots during his four-game winning streak. Through 29 appearances this season, he has posted a 17-9-2 record with one shutout, a 2.96 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The Canadiens rank 28th in the league this campaign with 2.74 goals per contest.