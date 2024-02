Oettinger will defend the road goal against the Predators on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has been on a roll over the past two weeks, stringing together three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.67 GAA and .951 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder will try to extend his personal winning streak to seven games in a road matchup with a Nashville team that's scoring 2.93 goals per contest at home this season, 20th in the NHL.