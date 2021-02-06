Oettinger will defend the home net in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

According to Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio, Anton Khudobin has been benched for disciplinary reasons. It's unclear how long the punishment will last, but Oettinger figures to be the No. 1 goaltender until Khudobin returns to action, while Landon Bow serves as the backup. Oettinger made his NHL debut this season, and he's 2-0-0 with an .898 save percentage through three appearances.