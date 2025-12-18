Oettinger will protect the visiting cage in San Jose on Thursday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Oettinger will look to get back in the win column after losing his last two starts. Oettinger is 14-6-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .907 save percentage and has actually been outplayed by backup Casey DeSmith this season, with both netminders having good stats. Oettinger will face the Sharks, who are generating 2.97 goals per game this season, tied for 18th in the NHL.