Oettinger will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Sharks, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has won his past two outings, stopping 46 of 49 shots during that span. He has provided a 23-11-4 record this season with one shutout, a 2.89 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 39 games played. San Jose sits 31st in the league this campaign with 2.13 goals per contest.