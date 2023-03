Oettinger will guard the road goal Monday against Seattle, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 28-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken. He has a 28-9-10 record this season with a 2.41 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 50 appearances. Seattle sits fifth in the league this campaign with 3.52 goals per game.