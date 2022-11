Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports, indicating he will start Monday's road matchup against St. Louis.

Oettinger permitted five goals on 28 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg during his last outing. He has posted a record of 8-2-3 this season with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 15 appearances. Oettinger went 1-1-0 versus the Blues last year, stopping 60 of 65 shots.