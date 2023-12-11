Oettinger will patrol the home crease Monday against Detroit, per Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Oettinger has allowed 15 goals on 81 shots during his three-game losing skid. In 19 games this season, he has posted a 10-7-2 record with a 2.84 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Detroit sits second in the league this campaign with 3.73 goals per contest.