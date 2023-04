Oettinger will patrol the home crease Monday in Game 1 against Minnesota, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Oettinger posted a 37-11-11 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 62 games during the regular season. He went 2-0-1 versus the Wild over four appearances in 2022-23, stopping 104 of 111 shots.