Oettinger was the first goalie off during Friday's morning skate, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start during the Stars' regular-season opener against the Blues.

After dealing with a lower-body injury late in the preseason, Oettinger was recently deemed available for the start of the regular season, and he'll officially be in the net for the Stars' Opening Night matchup. The 27-year-old should reprise his role as the Stars' primary goaltender during the 2026-27 campaign after he went 35-12-6 with a 2.59 GAA and .899 save percentage across 54 regular-season appearances last year.