Oettinger will be in the home crease against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now.

Oettinger has been sensational this season, as he is 5-1-0 with a microscopic 1.17 GAA and an equally impressive .960 save percentage. Oettinger picked up his first shutout of the season Thursday with a 2-0 win over Washington. He will face the Rangers, who have struggled this season, scoring 22 goals during a 3-3-2 start.