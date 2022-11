Oettinger will defend the home net against the Islanders on Saturday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Oettinger started the season with four straight wins, giving up five goals on 121 shots, but he has struggled somewhat since then. Overall, Oettinger is 6-2-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .927 save percentage. He will take on the Islanders, who have scored 61 goals in 18 games this season.