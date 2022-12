Oettinger will patrol the home crease Saturday versus Detroit, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 28-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa. He has a 10-3-3 record this season with a 2.56 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 19 appearances. Oettinger has a mark of 3-2-0 versus the Red Wings his career, having allowed 13 goals on 113 shots. Detroit sits 16th in the NHL this season with 3.12 goals per game.