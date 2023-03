Oettinger will get the home crease versus Colorado on Saturday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger is having a great season, going 25-8-10 with a 2.29 GAA and .923 save percentage. He has been a bit shaky of late, giving up 13 goals on 107 shots in his last four games. Oettinger will face the Avalanche, who are averaging 3.15 goals per game.