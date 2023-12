Oettinger will defend the home cage versus Vegas on Saturday, Stars' radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger has been mediocre his last two starts, losing in Florida and Tampa Bay while giving up nine goals on only 54 shots. Overall, Oettinger has still been good this season, going 10-6-2 with a 2.67 GAA and .911 save percentage. Vegas leads the NHL with 39 points and have averaged 3.19 goals per game.