Oettinger will patrol the crease for Monday's game in Chicago, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Oettinger gave up four goals in his last outing for the first time since March 13. The rookie netminder owns a 2.30 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 28 appearances on the year. He's gone 0-1-2 against Chicago this season despite allowing just seven goals on 99 shots in four games.
