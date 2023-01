Oettinger will guard the home crease Sunday against the Panthers, per Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now.

Oettinger will be back between the pipes Sunday after allowing three goals on 35 shots in a loss to the Kings in his last start. The 24-year-old netminder had won his previous five outings with a .935 save percentage over that span. Oettinger is 17-6-3 with a .920 save percentage on the season.