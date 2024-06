Oettinger will get the starting nod for Game 6 in Edmonton on Sunday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Oettinger has allowed seven goals on just 54 shots over his last two starts. The Oilers capitalized on this by winning both games and going up 3-2 in the series. Oettinger owns a .907 save percentage this series after posting a .918 save percentage in the first two series against Vegas and Colorado. He hasn't dropped three straight games since February.