Stars' Jake Oettinger: Starting Sunday
Oettinger will start Sunday's contest against the Canadiens, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.
In his last start, Oettinger allowed more than three goals for the first time since Nov. 8 against the Predators when he surrendered four. The 27-year-old is 16-7-3 with a 2.57 GAA and a .907 save percentage on the season. He'll look to cool off the NHL's sixth-best offense (3.29 goals per game) in the Canadiens to get back on track and guide the Stars back to second place in the Central division.