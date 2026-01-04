Oettinger will start Sunday's contest against the Canadiens, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

In his last start, Oettinger allowed more than three goals for the first time since Nov. 8 against the Predators when he surrendered four. The 27-year-old is 16-7-3 with a 2.57 GAA and a .907 save percentage on the season. He'll look to cool off the NHL's sixth-best offense (3.29 goals per game) in the Canadiens to get back on track and guide the Stars back to second place in the Central division.